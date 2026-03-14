Anna University Result, Marksheet 2026 Out For UG, PG Courses, Download Directly Here

Anna University Result 2026: The Anna University has declared the 2026 results for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes like BSc, BCom, BA, and others. Students can check and download the results on the official website coe1.annauniv.edu or check the direct link here. The examinations were held in August and September 2025.

How To Download Anna University Results 2026?

Visit the official website coe1.annauniv.edu.

Enter your registration number and then click on "Get Result"

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Download Link

Students must ensure that their marksheet mentions correct personal and academic details. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their university.

TANCET 2026 Registration

Anna University will begin the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions For Postgraduate (CEETA-PG) on March 16. Students will be able to register until April 10, 2026 on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET is the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test for admission into MBA and MCA programs in Tamil Nadu colleges.

Details Mentioned On the Marksheet

Student name,

Registration number,

Programme name,

Total marks,

Marks obtained,

Subject/course code,

subject/course name,

result status

Anna University, founded on September 4, 1978, runs as a unitary university. The institution provides advanced education in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Applied Sciences.

The University was set up by bringing together four prestigious technical institutions in Chennai.

College of Engineering (CEG) (Established in 1794)

Alagappa College of Technology (ACT) (Established in 1944)

Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) (Established in 1949)

School of Architecture & Planning (SAP) (Established in 1957)

In addition to advancing research and disseminating its findings, it cultivates collaboration between academia and industry.