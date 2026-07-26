Andhra Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026 Out: Exams From August 5, Direct Link Here

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP TET Admit Card 2026 on July 25, 2026. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official websites, tet2dsc.apcfss.in and cse.ap.gov.in. The exams will be conducted from August 5 to 21, 2026, in two shifts. The admit card will contain the name of the candidate, roll number, exam centre, date, reporting time, and instructions for the exam day. It is an important document to carry on exam day.

How to Download AP TET Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on the Hall Ticket - Candidate's Login link on the homepage.

Fill out the details such as ID, date of birth, and verification captcha code.

Click on the 'Login'.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and print it out to carry to the examination hall.

Direct Link Here

AP TET Exam Time 2026

The AP TET 2026 exam is a computer-based test, scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 21, 2026. It will be conducted in two shifts each day. The shift 1 will be held in the morning from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon, and the shift 2 will be held in the evening from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

Details Mentioned on AP TET Admit Card 2026

Candidates should carefully review the following details on the admit card:

Candidate's Name

Application No. or Roll No.

Signature and Photo

Paper Name

Date of Exam

Exam Timings

Reporting Time

Name of Examination Centre

Centre Address

Important Instructions

Candidates should carry the printed hall ticket to the examination centre. They should reach the venue before reporting time and follow the invigilators' instructions.