Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 Notification Out: Applications Open Till July 5, Direct Link Here

AP TET 2026 Notification: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 Notification on its official website. Candidates who wish to become eligible for teaching jobs in government and private schools across the state can now submit their applications online. The registration process has started and will remain open until July 5, 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official portal at cse.ap.gov.in. Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 per paper.

Direct Link To Apply

Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 Notification: Important Dates

Below are the key dates:

Last Date to Apply: July 5, 2026

Online Mock Test: July 15, 2026

Hall Ticket Release: July 25, 2026 onwards

AP TET 2026 Exam: August 5 to 21, 2026

Provisional Answer Key: August 24, 2026

Objection Window: August 25 to 31, 2026

Final Answer Key: September 8, 2026

AP TET 2026 Result: September 15, 2026

DSC 2026 Recruitment Notification: October 2026

How to Apply for AP TET 2026?

Visit the official website at cse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP TET 2026 application link.

Register by entering the required details.

Upload photograph and signature.

Fill in educational qualifications and select the desired paper.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode. Each paper will have a duration of 150 minutes. Exams will be held in two shifts daily, 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Paper I is meant for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those seeking teaching positions in Classes 6 to 8.