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Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 Notification Out: Applications Open Till July 5, Direct Link Here

AP TET 2026 Notification: Candidates who wish to become eligible for teaching jobs in government and private schools can now submit their applications online.

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Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 Notification Out: Applications Open Till July 5, Direct Link Here
AP TET 2026 Notification: The applications will remain open until July 05, 2026

AP TET 2026 Notification: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 Notification on its official website. Candidates who wish to become eligible for teaching jobs in government and private schools across the state can now submit their applications online. The registration process has started and will remain open until July 5, 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official portal at cse.ap.gov.in. Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 per paper.

Direct Link To Apply

Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 Notification: Important Dates

Below are the key dates:

  • Last Date to Apply: July 5, 2026
  • Online Mock Test: July 15, 2026
  • Hall Ticket Release: July 25, 2026 onwards
  • AP TET 2026 Exam: August 5 to 21, 2026
  • Provisional Answer Key: August 24, 2026
  • Objection Window: August 25 to 31, 2026
  • Final Answer Key: September 8, 2026
  • AP TET 2026 Result: September 15, 2026
  • DSC 2026 Recruitment Notification: October 2026

How to Apply for AP TET 2026?

  • Visit the official website at cse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the AP TET 2026 application link.
  • Register by entering the required details.
  • Upload photograph and signature.
  • Fill in educational qualifications and select the desired paper.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode. Each paper will have a duration of 150 minutes. Exams will be held in two shifts daily, 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Paper I is meant for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those seeking teaching positions in Classes 6 to 8.

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