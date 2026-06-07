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Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Application Form Out: Steps To Apply, Direct Link

APTET 2026 Registration: A person who has qualified APTET can also appear again for improving his/her score.

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Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Application Form Out: Steps To Apply, Direct Link
APTET 2026 Application Form: There is no restriction on the number of attempts.

APTET 2026 Application Form: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has started the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2026. Candidates can visit the official portal, cse.ap.gov.in, to read the eligibility rules and submit their APTET June 2026 application form. 

The APTET is a state-level examination designed to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, municipal, and private aided schools within Andhra Pradesh.

APTET 2026: Steps To Apply 

The exam body has advised candidates to read the eligibility rules before applying for the APTET June 2026 examination. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below. 

  • Visit the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in 
  • Click on the link indicating "Register Here"
  • A new registration dialogue box appears
  • Enter your Aadhaar number and the displayed CAPTCHA code, click on submit
  • Enter your basic details (name, date of birth, email ID, etc) and register yourself
  • Attach your latest photograph
  • Upon registration candidates will be issued a 'Journal Number' 
  • Using this 'Journal Number', candidates can submit the application online 
  • Choose the papers you are applying for
  • Preview the application form and verify all details before submission
  • After successfully filling in all details and submitting the application, pay a fee of Rs. 1000 for each subject
  • Download and take a printout of the application form for future use

Candidates are advised to be ready with scanned copies of photograph, signature, and other required documents. 

The AP TET marks memo will be made available on the official website. According to the official guidelines, there is no restriction on the number of attempts. A person who has qualified APTET can also appear again for improving his/her score, the official document stated.

Candidates must note that the APTET certificate will remain valid for a lifetime unless otherwise modified by future National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines.

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