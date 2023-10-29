Andhra Pradesh SSC 2024 Exam Registration Starts For Regular Students, Check Details

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2024 Exam: Internal marks for Class 10 will no longer carry any weightage.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, has initiated the registration process for the Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) examination for regular students. This registration process began on October 28 and can be completed at the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. To register for the AP SSC exams in 2024, regular students need to access the official portal and provide their user ID and password, along with the required captcha code, as stated in the official notification.

"It is hereby informed to all the Headmasters/Principals/Correspondents of all the High Schools in the State of Andhra Pradesh, presenting Regular/Private/OSSC Candidates for SSC Public Examinations, March/April - 2024 that the students data has to be fed online by using their respective User ID and Password provided by the O/o DGE in the website "www.bse.ap.gov.in" for the generation of Nominal Rolls," the official notification read.

To register for the AP SSC 2024 exams, follow these steps:

Go to the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Locate and click on the link titled 'Online application of SSC Public Examination 2024, exclusively for regular candidates.'

Input your new school code along with your user ID and password.

Fill in the required information and submit the form.

Download the application form and retain it for future reference.

Changes in the AP SSC board pattern are as follows: