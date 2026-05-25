Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026 Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Check Responses

APSCHE Releases Provisional Answer Key For AP EAMCET 2026
- Andhra Pradesh released AP EAMCET 2026 provisional answer key on May 25 at 11 am
- Candidates can download the answer key and response sheet from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Login requires registration number and hall ticket number on the official website portal
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The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 on May 25 at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the provisional answer key and response sheet from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Answer Key Released On Official Website
To access the provisional answer key and response sheet, candidates are required to enter their registration number and hall ticket number on the portal.
APSCHE will release the final answer key along with the AP EAMCET 2026 results after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates regarding the provisional answer key.
Steps To Download AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key
- Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the answer key:
- Visit the official APSCHE website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the section labelled "AP EAPCET 2026" available on the homepage.
- Select the option titled "Master Question Papers with Final Preliminary Keys."
- Click on the relevant link based on the exam stream, exam date and session shift.
- Enter the Registration Number and EAPCET Hall Ticket Number.
- Click on "Get Key Details" to download the PDF copy of the answer key and response sheet.