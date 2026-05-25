Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026 Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Check Responses

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 on May 25 at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the provisional answer key and response sheet from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Answer Key Released On Official Website

To access the provisional answer key and response sheet, candidates are required to enter their registration number and hall ticket number on the portal.

APSCHE will release the final answer key along with the AP EAMCET 2026 results after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates regarding the provisional answer key.

Steps To Download AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key