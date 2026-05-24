Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Answer Key 2026 To Be Out On May 25, Check Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially revised the release date of the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy entrance exams can now check the preliminary answer key on May 25, 2026, from 11:00 AM onwards.

Earlier, the AP EAMCET 2026 answer key was expected to be released on May 23. However, APSCHE has postponed the release. Students will be able to download the answer key along with their response sheets through the official portal.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 Date and Time

The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Answer Key 2026 will be available online at the official website of APSCHE. Along with the preliminary answer key, the objection window will also open on the same day. Below are the important dates with time:

AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key Release: May 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM

Objection Window Opens: May 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM

Objection Window Closes: May 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM

Students can check and download the answer key from the official AP EAPCET portal after it becomes active.

How to Download AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key?

Visit the official AP EAPCET website.

Click on the "AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key" link.

Enter registration number and hall ticket number.

Download the preliminary answer key and response sheet.

Compare responses carefully and calculate estimated scores.

AP EAMCET 2026 Objection Process

Students who find any discrepancy in the preliminary answer key can raise objections within the given timeline. APSCHE will review all challenges submitted by candidates before publishing the final answer key and rank list.

Candidates need to follow the steps below to raise objections against the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official AP EAPCET portal.

Click on the objection tracking link.

Log in using registration number and hall ticket number.

Select the question ID for which objection is being raised.

Upload valid supporting documents and submit the objection.

Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and hall ticket details ready to access the answer key smoothly.