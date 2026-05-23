AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Today: Check Direct Link, Objection Fee, Result Date

AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the AP EAPCET 2026 preliminary answer key and candidate response sheet today, May 23, 2026, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance examinations conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2026, will be able to download the preliminary key online. Along with the answer key, APSCHE will also open the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answers before the final results are announced.

Candidates can access the AP EAPCET 2026 preliminary answer key and response sheet by visiting the official website and logging into the candidate portal using their registration details.

AP EAMCET 2026 Important Dates

Check the following AP EAMCET 2026 important dates for upcoming event:

Release of Preliminary Key: May 23, 2026

May 23, 2026 Last Date to Raise Objections: May 25, 2026

May 25, 2026 Tentative Result Date: June 1, 2026

AP EAMCET 2026 Objection Fee

As per the official information, candidates will have to pay Rs 300 for each objection raised against a question. The fee will be refundable only if the objection is found valid by the committee. APSCHE also clarified that the committee's decision on objections will be final.

How to Download AP EAPCET 2026 Answer Key?

Candidates can check the following steps to download their AP EAMCET Provisional Answer Key 2026, once released:

Visit the official AP EAPCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP EAPCET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key link

Enter the required login credentials

View and download the answer key and response sheet

Take a printout for future reference

AP EAMCET answer key and results will be prepared after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates within the given deadline.