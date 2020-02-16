AMU BSc Student's 'Environmental Monitoring Device' Bags Young Scientists Award

Abdul Hannan Mustajab

Abdul Hannan Mustajab, a BSc (Mathematics) student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been conferred with "Young Scientists Award" for his efforts to design an 'Environmental Monitoring Device' which can effectively monitor pollution remotely.

The award was given by panelists of National Conference on 'Environmental Sustainability: Innovations, Translation Dimensions and Way Forward' at Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.

Mustajab has presented his algorithm to design an 'Environmental Monitoring Device' that provides real-time comprehensive remote monitoring of environment temperature, environment humidity, and other environmental conditions via internet at the conference.

The innovation and efforts of Mustajab was much appreciated during the conference, a statement from the varsity said.

"Mustajab now plans to install the device at various points in AMU to monitor pollution levels and traffic," said Omar Saleem Peerzada, AMU Public Relations Officer.

"It will help University to monitor parameters such as CO, O3, NO, PM1, PM2, PM10 and Noise and send the information to Cloud, an advanced platform for multivariable analysis and remote management," Mustajab said.

The device will help in analysing in real time the simultaneous detection of vehicle flow and traffic concentrations at critical points, with air quality, particles and noise data.

"Innovative and greener products are the need of the hour for monitoring the environment and tackling climate change. The increasing role of remote sensing devices for on-road screening and environment sensing will help in enforcing emission control policies," Mustajab said.

Click here for more Education News