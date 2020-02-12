AMU Faculty Appointed Vice Chancellor, Agra University

Prof Ashok Mittal has been appointed as the VC of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University for duration of 3 years.

Prof Ashok Mittal of the Department of Economics, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra. Anandiben Patel, Governor, Uttar Pradesh, appointed him the Vice Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra for duration of three years.

Extending congratulations, AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor said that AMU community is proud and excited to learn about Prof Mittal's appointment.

He added, "Teachers and students at AMU are sure that Prof Mittal will continue to impress with his vision. We wish him the best in this new term of office."

"Prof Mittal's teaching experience extends over 46 years. He has also been a researcher for more than 36 years. Prof Mittal has been a visiting Professor at the National Law Institute University, Bhopal and a Visiting Fellow at the Institute of Social and Economic Change (I.S.E.C.), Bangalore," said AMU Public Relations Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada.

Before joining AMU, Prof Mittal taught at the University of Allahabad, Banaras Hindu University, Dayal Bagh Educational Institute (Deemed University, Agra), M. D. University (Rohtak) and Rohilkhand University (Bareilly).

He is the present vice-president of Uttar Pradesh - Uttarakhand Economic Association.

He has authored 'Capital Inflows in India (A Macro-econometric Analysis)' and 'Cinema Industry in India: Pricing and Taxation'.

Prof Mittal completed his PhD in 1987 from Banaras Hindu University. His research and teaching areas of interest are Macroeconomics, Public Finance and Econometrics. He did MA (Economics) and BSc (Mathematics and Statistics) from Agra University.

"AMU has produced a galaxy of academicians and besides Prof Mittal, at present eight of its alumni have been working as vice chancellors," Mr Peerzada added.

"They are Prof Najma Akhtar (Jamia Millia Islamia), Dr Aslam Parvez (Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad), Prof Merajuddin Mir (Central University of Kashmir), Prof Faizan Mustafa (NALSAR, Hyderabad), Prof Neelima Gupta (Kanpur University), Prof Javed Musarrat (Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri), Prof Talat Ahmad (University of Kashmir) and Prof Mahrukh Mirza (Khawaja Moinuddin Arbi Farsi University, Lucknow)," he said.

Click here for more Education News

