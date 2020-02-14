Agra University gets new Vice Chancellor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday appointed Prof Ashok Mittal as the Vice Chancellor of Agra's Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University.

Mr. Mittal, who presently heads the Department of Economics in Aligarh Muslim University, will replace Arvind Kumar Dixit who had been given three months' extension.

In a message, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said that the AMU community is proud and excited to learn about Mr. Mittal's appointment. The teachers and students at the AMU are sure that Mr. Mittal will continue to impress with his vision and wish him the best in this new term of office.

Mr. Mittal has been a visiting Professor at the National Law Institute University, Bhopal and a Visiting Fellow at the Institute of Social and Economic Change (I.S.E.C.), Bengaluru.

He has also authored 'Capital Inflows in India (A Macro-econometric Analysis).'

