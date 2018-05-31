All Students Fail In Government School In Palwal; Strict Action Against Teachers Ordered All 51 students of a government school in Palwal have failed in the Haryana Board Class 10 examination.

All Students Fail In Government School In Palwal; Strict Action Against Teachers



All 51 students of Deeghot Senior Secondary School inPalwal who took Class 10 examination conducted by Haryana Board has failed, Palwal District Education Officer (DEO) Suman Nain said here today.



"My department has written to the deputy commissioner ofPalwal to take strict action against the teachers as perrules," she said after the state government ordered a probeinto the poor result of the school.



On Wednesday, the villagers locked the school in protestover the issue of poor education system, said Jitender Tanwar,sarpanch (village head) of Deeghot village. Last month, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Board Class 10th results.



51.15 per cent students have passed the Class 10 board exams. The girls outnumbered boys by securing 55.34 per cent result while 47.61 per cent boys remained successful. In 2017, the overall pass percentage of Class 10th was 50.49 per cent.



