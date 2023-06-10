All Should Embrace Education Policy In Letter And Spirit: Union Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, today, urged that the National Education Policy (NEP) should be embraced by all in letter and spirit while congratulating the newly recruited faculties in Bhubaneswar.

"NEP is a philosophy. All of us should embrace and implement in letter and spirit to realise the goal of a modern, culturally-rooted, developed India," tweeted Pradhan while speaking after inaugurating the Virtual and Augmented Reality Centre of Excellence at IIT Bhubaneswar.

Inaugurating the Virtual and Augmented Reality Centre of Excellence at IIT Bhubaneswar Pradhan said "This CoE will accelerate digital transformation across disciplines, invigorate application-driven research as well as boost entrepreneurship."

He also reviewed academic programs of higher education institutions in Odisha and tweeted, "Always a learning experience coming to our IITs. It always gives us new energy, and inspiration and ignites the learner within. Encouraged the @iitbbs family to undertake a massive plantation drive for making the campus green and sustainable."

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that he was glad to be among the academic fraternity of IIT Bhubaneswar and congratulated all the newly recruited faculties. Pradhan encouraged them to instil social responsibilities in young minds and also prepare them to become global citizens in line with the tenets of the National Education Policy (NEP).

IIT Bhubaneswar intends to augment the existing experimental facilities and establish two pioneering centres, one for materials characterization, processing and manufacturing and the other for a Centre of Excellence for Laboratory Grown Diamonds, said officials.

Both these facilities will expand the R&D and innovation profile of IIT Bhubaneswar, strengthen innovation and research in material sciences, boost industry-academia linkages, aid the development of critical technologies, encourage entrepreneurship, boost employment and make India self-reliant in frontier areas.



