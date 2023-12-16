Schedule Extended For Sainik Schools Entrance Examination, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the examination date and the deadline for registrations to the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024. The AISSEE-2024 will now be conducted on January 28, 2023. The previous date for examination was scheduled for January 21, 2023.

Registrations for the entrance exam will now conclude on December 20, 2023. The earlier deadline for the registrations was December 16, 2023. The candidates will now be able to make the payment by December 20 and the correction window will be available from December 22-24, 2023.

The dates have been extended to avoid any clash between some major exams. In an official notification, the agency noted, "Due to clash between some major national examination and All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 being held on January 21, 2024, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule AISSEE-2024 on 28.01.2024 (Sunday) across the country. It has also been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for AISSEE – 2024, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam."

Students who wish to take admission in the English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to register for the entrance exam.

The All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 is conducted for admission to class 6 and 9 for taking admission in the English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE that prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies for officers.

The examination fee for candidates belonging to the general category and wards of defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC is Rs 650. The exam fee for students belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is Rs 500. The last date for payment of fee through debit/credit card or internet banking/UPI is December 20, 2023.

Students willing to take admission in class 6 at Sainik schools should be between the age group of 10-12 years as on March 31, 2023.

Admission for girls is open for class 6, subject to availability of vacancies. The age criteria for female students is same as that of boys. For taking admission in class 9, candidates should be between the age group of 13-15 years as on March 31, 2024 and should have passed class 8 from a recognised school. Admission for girls is open for class 9, subject to availability of vacancies. Their age criteria is same as that of boys.