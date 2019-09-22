Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Have More Female Enrolment For Higher Education: Report

Uttar Pradesh, with its highest student enrolment in India, has 49.30% male and 50% female students.

Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka states have more female enrolment in higher education, according to All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2018-19, an official survey which covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting the higher education. The survey also said the ratio of male students is higher than female in almost every level, except M.Phil., Post Graduate and Certificate. It also said the relatively higher share of male enrolment than female enrolment of students is also seen across the levels in the most of the States.

Uttar Pradesh, with its highest student enrolment in India, has 49.30% male and 50% female students according to the survey. In Karnataka, percentage of females enrolled is 50.04%.

Maharashtra has the second highest student enrolment with approximately 54.95% male and approximately 45.05% females.

Thereafter, Tamil Nadu has 50.87% male and 49.13% female, West Bengal with 50.37% male and 49.63% female students.

In Rajasthan more male students are enrolled as compared to female students.

Student enrolment at Under Graduate level has 51% male and 49% female across the country.

Diploma has a skewed distribution with 66.8% males and 33.2% females. Ph.D. level has 56.18% male and 43.82% female.

Integrated levels have 57.50% male and 42.50% female.

PG Diploma student enrolment is 54.09% for male students and 45.91% for female students.

The top 6 States are in terms of highest total student enrolment in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Karnataka, however in terms of total number of Institution the ranking of the States is slightly different with Uttar Pradesh (8077) at the top followed by Maharashtra (6662), Karnataka (5028), Rajasthan (3723), Andhra Pradesh (3540) and Tamil Nadu (3443).

It is interesting to note that these 6 States with highest student enrolment constitute nearly 54.23% of the total student enrolment in India, the survey said.

Rest of the 30 States (including UTs) have only 25.76% of the total student enrolment.

Survey covers all institutions of Higher Education in the country, registered with AISHE portal, www.aishe.gov.in. Institutions are categorized in 3 broad categories; University, College and Stand-alone Institutions (which offers diploma, Paramedical, Hotel Management and Catering courses).

There are 993 Universities, 39931 Colleges and 10725 Stand Alone Institutions listed on AISHE web portal and out of them 962 Universities, 38179 Colleges and 9190 Stand Alone Institutions have responded during the survey. 298 Universities are affiliating i.e. having Colleges.

For the first time, according to the AISHE report, all the major stakeholders in higher education such as University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, Medical Council of India as well as State Governments participated in the data collection exercise.

Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance, infrastructure etc. Indicators of educational development such as Institution Density, Gross Enrolment Ratio, Pupil Teacher Ratio, Gender Parity Index etc. are calculated from the data collected through AISHE.

