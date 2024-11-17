Advertisement

AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow, Check Details

The last date for paying the application fee is November 19, 2024, until 8am.

Read Time: 2 mins
AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow, Check Details
AILET 2025: Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website.

AILET 2025: The National Law University, Delhi, will close the registration window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The last date for paying the application fee is November 19, 2024, until 8am.

Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate (UG) Exam

Candidates who have completed the Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks are eligible to apply. Students appearing for the Class 12 annual examination in 2025 can also apply.

Postgraduate (PG) Exam

Applicants with an LLB degree or an equivalent law degree with a minimum of 55% marks are eligible. Candidates appearing for their final-year LLB examination in 2025 are also eligible to apply.

PhD Course

Aspirants holding a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in relevant Social Sciences or Humanities with 55% marks can apply for the PhD program.

AILET 2025 Exam Pattern 

Duration: 120 minutes  
Mode: Offline  
Number of Questions: 150  
Timing: 11am to 1pm

Sections and Marks Distribution:  
English Language: 50 marks  
Current Affairs and General Knowledge: 30 marks each  
Logical Reasoning: 70 marks  

Marking Scheme: 
Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.


AILET 2025 Examination Centers
The AILET 2025 will be conducted in the following cities:  
Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.

