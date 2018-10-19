AIIMS PG July 2019 Basic Registration Begins @ Aiimsexams.org

Basic Registration for AIIMS PG July 2019 session has begun. AIIMS PG Entrance exam is conducted for admission to MD/MS/MDS programmes offered at AIIMS Delhi and six other AIIMS. Stud nest who wish to appear for the AIIMS PG July 2019 exam are required to complete the basic registration process. Those who complete basic registration, will be required to complete final registration at a later date which will be announced by AIIMS in due course of time.

Such students who had completed basic registration for AIIMS PG January 2019 session do not need to register again.

The registration facility is available on the AIIMS exam portal (www.aiimsexams.org).

AIIMS PG July 2019 Basic Registration: How To Register?

Step one: Go to official website: www.aiimsexams.org.

Step two: Click on the Academic Courses tab.

Step three: Click on the course you have to apply for.

Step four: In the new window, click on the Registration/Login tab.

Step five: Click on 'New Registration' and complete the process.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS PG Entrance examination for admission to January 2019 session will be held on November 18, 2018.

