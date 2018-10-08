AIIMS PG Entrance Exam July 2019: Registration Dates Postponed, Check New Schedule

AIIMS PG Entrance Exam July 2019: Registration Dates Postponed

AIIMS has postponed the registration dates for AIIMS PG Entrance Examination for July 2019 session. Earlier the registration was scheduled to begin on October 6, however the date has been postponed and now the online registration will begin on October 18, 2018. AIIMS PG Entrance exam is conducted for admission to MD/MS/MDS programmes offered at AIIMS Delhi and six other AIIMS.

Those candidates who have completed Basic Registration for the AIIMS PG Entrance Exam for January 2019 session, and their status of Basic Registration has been accepted, they do not require to fill Basic Registration again. They are eligible to fill the Final Registration of July 2019 session and subsequent session.

The registration facility will be available on the AIIMS exam portal (www.aiimsexams.org).

Candidates must remember that this facility is for basic registration for the exam which will be held for admission in the July 2019 session and the dates for final registration will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS PG Entrance examination for admission to January 2019 session will be held on November 18, 2018. The final registration process for the January 2019 session has begun and the last date to complete the final registration is October 15, 2018.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website regularly for further updates.

