AIIMS MBBS 2019: Admission based on first allotment list begins today

AIIMS MBBS 2019: AIIMS will begin the admission process to MBBS based on the first allotment list today. Students who were allotted a seat in the first round need to visit the Online Seat Allocation/Counselling portal and mandatorily exercise Accept or Decline options. Failure to select any of the option will lead to forfeiture of the allocated seat and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in 2nd and 3rd Round.

The options available to candidates are as follows:

Option 1: ACCEPT allotted seat and DO NOT WISH TO PARTICIPATE in further rounds of Seat Allocation.

Option 2: ACCEPT allotted seat and WANT TO PARTICIPATE in 2nd ROUND of Seat Allocation.

Option 3: DECLINE / REFUSE allotted seat and DO NOT WISH TO PARTICIPATE in 2nd and 3rd ROUND of Seat Allocation.

Option 4: DECLINE/ REFUSE allotted seat and WANT TO PARTICIPATE in 2nd ROUND of Seat Allocation.

Students who choose option 1 or option 2 will have to report to respective AIIMS by 5.00 pm on Thursday, July 4, 2019 with a printed copy of the chosen option and complete the formalities as required.

AIIMS MBBS First Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

Candidates who exercise option 1 or option 2 will need to bring the following documents to complete admission formalities:

Offer Letter Registration Slip Admit Card issued by AIIMS. Self-attested copy of certificate in proof of passing the 12th class under 10+2 Scheme/Senior School Certificate Examination/ Intermediate Science or an equivalent examination from a recognized Board. Self-attested copy of certificate from the Board showing his/her date of birth. Self-attested copy of mark-sheet of the qualifying examination i.e. 12th class under 10+2 Scheme/ Intermediate Science or an equivalent examination in proof of having secured 60% or more marks (50% in case of SC/ST in aggregate in the subjects of English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

The Candidate should also bring the following certificate, if applicable:

a. SC/ST Certificate issued by the competent authority and should be in English or Hindi in language. Community should be clearly mentioned in the certificate.

b. OBC Certificate issued by the competent authority for central Govt. jobs/for admission in Central Govt. College/Institute. The sub-caste should tally with the Central List of OBC. OBC Candidates should not belong to Creamy Layer. OBC certificate must be in the Central Govt. Format as prescribed in the Prospectus.

c. Disability Certificate issued from a duly constituted and authorized Medical Board as mentioned in the Prospectus.

d. Candidates must note that a certificate from any other person/authority will not be accepted and no further correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. The name, designation and the seal of the officer should be legible in the certificate.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability