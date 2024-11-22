AIIMS, IIT Delhi, And University College London Collaborate To Advance Healthcare Innovation

AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi, and University College London (UCL) have collaborated to develop advanced solutions in medical technology. The partnership, announced on November 22, 2024, aims to address global health challenges through joint research, innovation, and expertise-sharing.

This collaboration will focus on cutting-edge areas like diagnostics, imaging, medical devices, artificial intelligence, and digital health. Speaking about the initiative, Professor Alok Thakar, Head of the Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship at AIIMS, said, "By combining our expertise in medical science, engineering, and global policy, we are creating a platform for MedTech innovation. Together, we aim to enhance patient care and set new benchmarks in medical technology."



Professor Rangan Banerjee, director of IIT Delhi, emphasised the importance of affordable healthcare innovations, saying, "Science, engineering, and medicine research can significantly improve lives. Our partnership is poised to deliver cost-effective medical technologies."

The partnership will include student and staff exchanges, joint research programmes, collaborative degrees, and knowledge-sharing through workshops and publications. Dr Michael Spence, UCL's President and Provost, said, "At UCL we recognise the difference that international collaboration can make to solving pressing global challenges and we know the power that bringing together different disciplines can have".

As part of the MoU signing, the delegation visited mPRAGATI, IIT Delhi's medical technology development centre. Professor Naresh Bhatnagar, IIT Delhi's Dean of R&D, highlighted the collaboration's global impact: "Today's medical science relies heavily on technology. Together, we aim to benefit people not just in India and the UK but globally."

The partnership marks a significant step in strengthening ties between these institutions, comprising expertise in engineering, medicine, and global policy to drive innovation in healthcare.