AICTE Partners With Nemetschek India To Upskill Over 25,000 Students For Future Jobs

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Nemetschek India Private Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and establish Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Centres of Excellence in AICTE-affiliated institutions.

The collaboration aims to establish AEC Centres of Excellence in 10 affiliated institutions, creating a strong ecosystem for industry-relevant learning and skill development.

Under the initiative, more than 25,000 students pursuing Civil Engineering and related disciplines will be upskilled and reskilled for emerging roles in the AEC industry. The programme will also offer a three-credit skilling programme for students and promote Building Information Modelling (BIM) through a 50-hour training programme.

AICTE Launches Rs 245 Crore Innovation And Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellowship Programme

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced a new doctoral fellowship programme aimed at encouraging research that can be translated into practical solutions and innovations. AICTE Chairman Professor Yogesh Singh and Member Secretary Professor Shyama Rath launched the AICTE Innovation and Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellowship Programme (AIEDFP) on Thursday. The initiative has a proposed financial outlay of Rs 245 crore over five years and is expected to support 150 PhD fellowships.

The programme is designed to encourage doctoral research that addresses real-world challenges rather than remaining limited to academic outcomes. It will focus on areas such as innovation, entrepreneurship, technology transfer, commercialisation, and societal impact.

Fellows will receive Rs 60,000 per month during the first three years, along with applicable House Rent Allowance (HRA). The monthly fellowship will increase to Rs 70,000, plus applicable HRA, for the fourth and fifth years.