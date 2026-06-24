India Shines In QS Future Skills Index 2027, Ranks 13th Worldwide

India has secured the 13th position globally in the QS World Future Skills Index 2027, highlighting the country's growing focus on future technologies, skill development and workforce readiness. The ranking reflects India's progress in preparing students and professionals for the changing demands of the job market, especially in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and digital skills.

The QS World Future Skills Index measures how well countries are prepared for the future of work. It looks at factors such as skills alignment, academic readiness, economic transformation and the ability of countries to meet the growing demand for new-age skills.

According to the index, India has also performed strongly among lower-middle-income economies, securing the top position in this category. The ranking shows the country's efforts towards building a workforce that can adapt to new technologies and emerging industries.

India's Growing Focus on AI and Digital Skills

With the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation, companies worldwide are looking for professionals with advanced technology skills. India's performance in the QS index highlights its increasing role in developing talent for these future sectors.

The report also points towards the importance of strong connections between education institutions and industries to ensure students gain skills that match future job requirements.

What Does This Ranking Mean for Students?

The ranking reflects the growing opportunities for students in areas such as AI, data science, technology, research and other emerging fields. It also highlights the need for continuous learning and skill development as the nature of jobs continues to change.