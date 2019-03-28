AICTE Eases Eligibility Condition For Promotions

AICTE received references mentioning difficulties faced by institutions in following the rules

In a relief to several teaches and other academic staff in technical colleges and institutes, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has reduced the eligibility conditions to for their promotions. Instead of earlier 2-3 weeks long prescribed minimum academic performance and training programmes, the Council in a notice published on March 22, has asked the concerned authorities to count two number of one-week duration courses as equivalent to a two-week duration course for the purpose of Career Advancement Scheme or CAS under 6th Central Pay Commission.

Through a notification published in November 2012 for Career Advancement (promotion) for teachers and other academic staff in technical institutions under 6th CPC, the Council had prescribed minimum academic performance and training programmes of 2-3 week duration from approved or conducted by recognised institutions.

According to a statement from the Council, it has received references from different quarters informing that there has been a lot of difficulty for the institutions to spare their faculty for courses of longer durations of 2-3 weeks.

"As a result, it has not been possible to consider their case for promotion under CAS due to non-completion of the training programme of required duration as given in AICTE Notification dated 04.01.2016," the statement said.

"It is brought to the notice of all concerned that AICTE has no objection in the matter to count two number of one-week duration courses approved or conducted by AICTE/ Central Govt./ State Govt./ TEQIP/ CHILP/ ISTE/ NITTTR/ IIT/ DTE/ SBTE/ University/ UGC, PMMMNMTT, IISc, CoA, IIA, SPA, ITPI, NRCs, ARPITs/ Research Organizations/ other institutes of national importance/ design studio, etc. as equivalent to a two-week duration course for the purpose of CAS under 6th CPC," it added.

