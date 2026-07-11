AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 Released; Here's How To Download

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 21 (XXI) Final Answer Key 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination held on June 7, 2026, can now download the final answer key and estimate their scores.

The AIBE 21 Result 2026 is expected to be announced based on the revised answer key. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on June 10, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 17. No further objections will be accepted against the final answer key.

Direct Link: AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026

How to Download AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can download the final answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 21 (XXI) Final Answer Key 2026 link.

The answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Use the final answer key to calculate your probable score.

AIBE 21 Result 2026 and Certificate of Practice

The AIBE 21 Result 2026 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key released by the Bar Council of India. Since the objection process has concluded, no further challenges will be entertained.

Candidates who qualify the examination will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is mandatory for practising law in India.

Candidates should download the final answer key and keep checking the official website for the AIBE 21 Result 2026 announcement.