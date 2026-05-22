AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Today: Check Hall Ticket Steps, Direct Link Soon

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 today on the official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI will be able to download their hall tickets online by using their registration number and password. The AIBE 21 Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026, in offline mode across various exam centres in the country. Candidates are advised to download the admit card as soon as it is released and verify all details carefully.

How to Download AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the AIBE XXI (21) admit card:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the "AIBE XXI (21) Admit Card 2026" link

Enter the registration number and password

Click on the submit button

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Details Mentioned on AIBE Admit Card 2026

Candidates should carefully check the following details mentioned on the AIBE admit card:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Exam date and timing

Examination centre name and address

Photograph and signature

Important exam day instructions

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the examination authorities.

Important Instructions for AIBE 21 Exam 2026

Candidates appearing for the AIBE 21 examination should keep the following points in mind:

Carry a printed copy of the admit card

Bring a valid photo identity proof

Avoid carrying restricted items to the exam hall

Reach the centre before the reporting time

Candidates should regularly check the portal for the latest updates and download the hall ticket before the examination date.