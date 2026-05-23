AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Released, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

The Bar Council of India has officially released the AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the All India Bar Examination XXI. Applicants who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 21 Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as early as possible to avoid last-minute technical issues. The admit card download window will remain active till 1 PM on the exam day.

Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

How To Download AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the "AIBE Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the login ID and password.

Click on the submit button.

Verify all details mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Download and print the hall ticket for future use.

Details Mentioned On AIBE 21 Hall Ticket 2026

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully cross-check all the information printed on it. In case of any error or mismatch, they should immediately contact the BCI helpdesk for correction.

The following details will be mentioned on the AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026:

Candidate's name

Roll number and hall ticket number

Exam date and timing

Examination centre details

Reporting time

General instructions and guidelines

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the AIBE 21 hall ticket. Candidates should also read all exam-day instructions carefully before appearing for the examination.