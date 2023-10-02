Bar Council Of India Extends Deadline For Registration Of Its Exam

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date to register for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18. Interested candidates can register themselves at the official website by October 9. The deadline to submit the last date of payment for the exam is October 10, 2023.



The official announcement on the website reads, " Dear Candidate (s), It is hereby notified that online registration for AIBE- 18 has been extended till October 9, 2023 and the last date for payment of online registration for AIBE-18 is extended till October 10, 2023."



The previous date for registration and making payment for the exam was September 30, 2023. The date for the online release of the admit cards is scheduled for October 20. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 29.



The passing criteria for passing the exam for general and OBC category students is 45% marks, while for the SC, ST and differently-abled students it is 40% marks. Earlier, the qualifying percentage for reserved categories was 35%.



The online application process for the AIBE 18 exam began on August 16, 2023.



Steps to apply for the AIBE 18 exam

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIBE 18 registration link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, enter your email ID to log in

Step 4: Fill out the AIBE 18 registration form by entering all the necessary details

Step 5: Upload the specified documents, and pay the examination fee via online mode

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of it