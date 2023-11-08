AIBE 18: Bar Council Of India Reschedules Exam, Check Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has rescheduled the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 18 to December 10. The exam was originally scheduled for December 3, 2023.

In an official notification released on the website, the Bar Council of India said, “The decision to reschedule the AIBE has been taken due to a clash with the CLAT PG exam and MP State Judicial PT which are also slated on the same day. We have received multiple communications from the concerned candidates expressing the challenges this overlap presents.”

The council added that the exam has been rescheduled keeping in view the significance of the All India Bar Exam, CLAT PG and MP State Judicial PT. The rescheduling of date will give the students a fair opportunity to excel in these examinations.

The online registrations for the AIBE 18 exam will close on November 16. The deadline for payment through online mode will end on November 17, 2023. The last date for making correction in the registration form is November 19, 2023.

The admit card will be released between December 1 and 5, the BCI further said. The date of examination is December 10, 2023.

The passing criteria for qualifying the exam for general and OBC category students is 45 per cent marks, while for the SC, ST and differently-abled students it is 40 per cent marks. Earlier, the qualifying percentage for reserved categories was 35 per cent.