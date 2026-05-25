"AI Will Strengthen CA Profession, Not Replace It": ICAI's Charanjot Singh Nanda At LearnNxt Conclave

Charanjot Singh Nanda, Immediate Past President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), said artificial intelligence will strengthen the chartered accountancy profession rather than replace it, urging students and professionals to embrace technology instead of fearing it.

Speaking at the NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026 during the session "Beyond Bookkeeping: Redefining the CA in an AI World," Nanda described AI as a "faithful servant" and a "helper" for professionals.

"AI will provide the ingredients, but you have to cook the wonderful dinner," he said while explaining the importance of human judgment and analytical skills in the profession.

Nanda said chartered accountants remain irreplaceable because of their ability to think critically, solve problems and guide businesses through complex decisions.

"You have to find ways for progress. If you keep searching, you will find paths. Destinations do not walk towards you on their own," he said.

Highlighting the practical benefits of AI, Nanda said technology can reduce repetitive and monotonous work while helping professionals deliver assignments on time.

"The profession will become stronger because of AI," he said.

The former ICAI president also stressed the need to expose CA students to evolving technologies from the beginning of their academic journey.

"CA Foundation students should be introduced to the existing world of technology," he said. He added that students should not be discouraged by fears surrounding artificial intelligence.

"They should not be swayed by rumours that AI will harm the profession. There will be no loss because of AI," he said.

Calling chartered accountancy a profession built on hard work and discipline, Nanda urged students to make technology an integral part of their lives.

"Technology should become a part of life," he said.

The remarks come at a time when the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is preparing to introduce artificial intelligence, data analytics and other emerging subjects into the CA curriculum to align with changing industry requirements.

Lakhs of students are currently pursuing the CA programme across India, while ICAI has more than five lakh members nationwide. The institute aims to modernise professional education and prepare future chartered accountants for technology-driven workplaces.