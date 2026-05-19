AI in Education: Google Announces New Training Programme for Teachers Across India

Google has announced a new nationwide initiative to expand AI education and digital learning across India. The announcement was made during the Education World Forum 2026 held in London. The initiative aims to train teachers and strengthen the use of artificial intelligence in schools and higher education institutions across the country.

The programme has been launched in partnership with several state governments and UNICEF. It is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and focuses on improving AI literacy among educators and students.

As part of the initiative, Google will introduce the Google AI Educator Series (GES) in collaboration with the governments of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Punjab School Education Board.

The training programme is designed specifically for Indian educators and will follow a mobile-first format. According to the company, the programme will initially be available in six regional languages, Hindi, Assamese, Marathi, Telugu, Odia, and Punjabi.

The initiative aims to help teachers understand the responsible use of AI tools in classrooms. Educators will receive training on using Google's AI platforms, including Gemini, to improve teaching methods, classroom engagement, and learning outcomes.

Google stated that the programme will support schools and colleges in adopting modern digital learning practices and preparing students for technology-driven careers.

Google also announced a three-year partnership with UNICEF across India, Brazil, Pakistan, and Kenya. The collaboration will focus on strengthening literacy and numeracy through AI-supported educational tools.

Under the initiative, platforms such as Gemini, ReadAlong, and NotebookLM will be explored to support personalized learning, reading fluency, and classroom learning experiences.

The partnership will also work towards improving access to technology and training resources, especially in areas facing digital challenges. UNICEF will publish annual impact reports to evaluate the programme's effectiveness and identify scalable solutions for participating countries.