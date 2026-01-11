Aeronautical Development Agency Recruitment 2026 Open For 43 Posts

- Aeronautical Development Agency offers 43 project-based professional vacancies.
- Positions include Project Admin Assistant, Senior Admin Assistant, and Admin Officer.
- Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in relevant fields from recognized institutions.
Aeronautical Development Agency, Ministry of Defence is recruiting Project/Programme based professionals for various positions. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of ADA for detailed information. The vacancy is open for a total of 43 positions.
- Project Admin Assistant (PAA)- 13 vacancies- Rs 35,220 salary
- Project Senior Admin Assistant (PSAA)- 10 vacancies- Rs 47,496 salary
- Project Admin Officer (PAO)- 5 vacancies- Rs 59, 276 salary
- Project Technical Assistant- 10 vacancies- Rs 35,220 salary
- Project Senior Technical Assistant (PSTA)- 5 vacancies- Rs 50,224 salary
Eligibility
Applicants must possess a Bachelor's degree in a requisite field from a recognized institution in order to apply for a role. The complete details are available on the official website.
The maximum age limit is 35/ 50 years for the various posts.
Selection process
Candidates possessing the required educational qualification and work experience are required to undergo the following test:
The selection criteria for Project Admin Assistant (PAA) and Project Senior Admin Assistant (PSAA) is skill test in English typewriting on computer keyboard and written test followed by personal interview.
The selection for Project Admin Officer (PAO) is written test and personal interview.
The selection for Project Technical Assistant (PTA) is written test.
For the post of Project Senior Technical Assistant, the selection will be based on written test and personal interview
Deadline
The last date for the submission of online application form is January 29, 2026.