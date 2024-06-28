Admit Cards Released For Recruitment To Punjab Police Constable 2024

Punjab Police has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Police Constable in district and armed cadre of the state police. Candidates who have registered for the exams can visit the official website of the Punjab Police to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the cards.



Candidates must carry the hardcopy of the admit card along with original photo identity proof for verification on the exam day.



The recruitment to the post will be done to fill up 1746 vacancies in the District and Armed cadre of Punjab Police. The candidates will be selected based on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode followed by Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).



Recruited candidates can be posted/deployed anywhere in Punjab, India or abroad.

The shortlisted candidates for the post of Constable will be entitled for a pay of Rs 19,900 and minimum pay admissible of Rs 19,900 per month for three years from the date of joining in service.



The CBT exam is being scheduled from July 1-August 13, 2024. Following the CBT, candidates will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). The admit cards for the PMT and PST will be released separately.