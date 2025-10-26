Scholarship Scheme Yet To Benefit MBBS Students Since Launch, RTI Reveals

New Delhi: Not a single MBBS student from the 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2024 batches at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has received a scholarship under the institute's recently launched scheme, a reply under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed.

The RTI query sought details on the number of students who had been awarded financial need-based or academic performance-based scholarships as of September 27, 2025. In its response dated October 23, the hospital stated, "No MBBS student has been disbursed any scholarship of this institute so far."

The scholarship initiative, introduced in January this year, has seen no disbursement despite completed applications and deadlines. Students from the 2023 and 2024 batches had submitted their forms by January 28, while those from the 2021 and 2022 batches applied by May 7.

First-year students submitted their applications soon after and received their results in March, following which they were asked to provide their bank account details. Final-year students, however, received their forms only in May.

Despite repeated follow-ups, students say there was no update from the institute. "When we contacted the administration in September, we were informed that the scheme had been put on hold due to a change in the institute's administration," claimed a student.

Several students have since been writing letters to the hospital authorities seeking clarity. "This delay is very demotivating for us, we don't have any clarity. Many did not apply for central government scholarships because they were relying on this one," a student told NDTV on condition of anonymity.

Under the scheme, two types of scholarships are offered annually to each batch. The financial need-based scholarship provides two awards per batch of Rs 36,000 each, paid at Rs 3,000 per month. It also includes reimbursement of annual academic and hostel fees, provided the student is not already receiving tuition support from another source.

The academic performance-based scholarship offers the same number of awards and identical reimbursement benefits.

While noting that the scholarship scheme is a positive step, RTI activist Dr. Aman Kaushik said, "It's unfortunate that a central government medical institute has not released funds to students even after so much time. I urge the RML administration to expedite the process and ensure timely distribution of scholarships."

The RTI response further mentions that if the applicant is not satisfied with the reply, they may appeal to the Dean and First Appellate Authority, Dr. Arti Maria, at ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital.

ABVIMS, affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, offers MBBS and postgraduate medical education.

NDTV reached out to the institute, however it has not issued any statement yet on the reason for the delay in scholarship disbursement.