Muthoot Finance Scholarship 2025-26: Applications Open For Medical And BTech Programmes

Muthoot Finance Scholarship 2026: Muthoot Finance has opened applications for its Muthoot M George Higher Education Scholarship 2025-26, aimed at supporting students pursuing higher education. The programme will award scholarships to 210 students aspiring to build careers in B.Tech, MBBS and B.Sc Nursing during the 2025 academic year. Eligible students can apply through the official website - mgmscholarship.muthootgroup.com. Since its inception, the initiative has benefited 394 students with a total disbursement of Rs 3.94 crore. The last date to apply is November 30, 2025.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website mgmscholarship.muthootgroup.com.

On the homepage, click on "Login/Register".

Then, click on "New Student? Register Here".

Enter your personal details such as email id, mobile, date of birth and other details.

You will be successfully registered for the scholarship programme.

Who Can Apply?

Students with over 90 per cent marks in their Class 12 examinations and an annual family income not exceeding Rs. 2 lakh can apply for the scholarship.

Students from Kerala and major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata are eligible to apply.

Documents To Be Submitted

A Written Request For Availing Scholarship In English By Students

Recommendation Letter From A Local VIP (Political Leader/Community Leader)

Plus 2 Marksheet, Passport size photo, Income certificate

Proof of college admission

Admission Allottment

The scholarship will provide Rs. 1.2 lakhs to B.Tech and B.Sc nursing students of four-year programmes, while MBBS students will be able to avail scholarship of Rs. 2.4 lakh. From each eligible location, 10 students will be selected from each stream—MBBS, B.Tech, and B.Sc Nursing—amounting to 30 students for every region.