Advertisement

AAI Junior Executive 2026 Result Released, Download Here

The AAI Junior Executive Result has been declared for Engineering Civil and Engineer. Candidates can download the roll-number wise lists on the official website.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
AAI Junior Executive 2026 Result Released, Download Here
AAI Junior Executive Exam: Result Out, Download Directly Here

AAI Junior Executive Result 2026: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the Junior Executive Engineering Civil and Electrical roll-number wise result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the authority - aai.aero. Qualified candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the application verification process.

The recruitment of Junior Executives is done through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. This year's examination saw candidates from GATE 2023, 2024 and GATE 2025 exams.

AAI Junior Executive Result: How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website aaiaero.
  • Go to the recruitment section, then result and click on AAI Junior Executive (Engg. Civil) or (Engg.Electrical) result.
  • The roll-number wise result lists will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.

AAI Engineering Civl Result Download Link

AAI Engineering Electrical Result Download Link

Required Documents For Application Verification Process

  • Educational Qualifications
  • GATE Scorecards As Applicable
  • Date of birth proof
  • Category Certificates (If applicable)
  • Any other document as specified in the admit card

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AAI Junior Executive Result, AAI Junior Executive Result Download, AAI Junior Executive Result Download Link
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com