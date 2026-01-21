AAI Junior Executive 2026 Result Released, Download Here

AAI Junior Executive Result 2026: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the Junior Executive Engineering Civil and Electrical roll-number wise result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the authority - aai.aero. Qualified candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the application verification process.

The recruitment of Junior Executives is done through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. This year's examination saw candidates from GATE 2023, 2024 and GATE 2025 exams.

AAI Junior Executive Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website aaiaero.

Go to the recruitment section, then result and click on AAI Junior Executive (Engg. Civil) or (Engg.Electrical) result.

The roll-number wise result lists will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

AAI Engineering Civl Result Download Link

AAI Engineering Electrical Result Download Link

Required Documents For Application Verification Process