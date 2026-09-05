83% Of Gen Z Professionals In India Hesitate To Network Online: LinkedIn Research Reveals Why

LinkedIn research has found that 83% of Gen Z professionals in India hesitate at the thought of interacting with their professional networks online. Fear of being judged, concern about bothering people and the fear of sounding inauthentic are among the top reasons holding young professionals back.

The findings were highlighted by Nirajita Banerjee, Head of Editorial and Creator Management, in a LinkedIn post discussing why networking can feel intimidating, particularly at the beginning of a career.

Banerjee shared that she was also hesitant early in her career and would spend hours rehearsing conversations before approaching senior professionals or colleagues from other teams. She said, "I am not a fan of the term 'networking' - it has terrible PR," and prefers to call it "building relationships."

According to her, staying away from professional networks can mean missing out on valuable advice, introductions and career opportunities.

5 Ways To Make Professional Networking Easier

Banerjee suggested looking at networking as genuine relationship-building rather than a transactional activity. Her five tips include:

1. Start with common ground: Connecting with people with whom you already share an interest can make conversations easier.

2. Follow before connecting: Follow professionals, companies or ideas that interest you to understand the conversations they are part of.

3. Begin with small interactions: A like, comment or question can be a simple way to start engaging with someone.

4. Build relationships before you need them: Professionals should not wait until they are searching for a job before investing in their network.

5. Assume people are willing to help: Experienced professionals may be more open to offering advice than young professionals expect.

Banerjee also encouraged Gen Z professionals to approach networking through curiosity and generosity. "Think of it as being curious. Being generous. Being part of a community," she wrote.