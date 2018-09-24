7 B-Schools To Offer Scholarships To NMAT By GMAC Test Takers

Graduate Management Admission Council, the governing body of NMAT by GMAC exams announced a unique opportunity for candidates to avail scholarships at seven premier NMAT by GMAC accepting B-schools across India. The candidates can now use their respective NMAT by GMAC score to apply for financial aid and scholarships at the select b-schools.

Each school has a different criterion for giving scholarship and the waiver basis a candidate's NMAT by GMAC score. The prominent schools providing scholarships are:

Athena School of Management

BSE Institute Ltd

ITM Business School

ISBR Business School

Jindal Global Business School

SDA Boconni Asia Center

Thapar School of Management

Mr. Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC said, "We feel that the scholarships will go a long way in assisting deserving candidates in their management education journey and the schools will be able to attract high quality talent in to their classroom by offering this exclusive scholarship for NMAT by GMAC test takers.

Aspirants can visit http://www.nmat.org.in/scholarship/ for additional details about the scholarships and check the application criterion for each school.

Candidates can schedule the NMAT by GMAC exam basis convenience and ease in the 75-day testing window from October 04 to December 17, 2018.

Click here for more Education News