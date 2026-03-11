43 New Medical Colleges Added; 11,682 MBBS, 8,967 PG Seats Approved For 2025-26

Medical Education Update: A total of 43 new medical colleges have been established across the country for the academic year 2025-26, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on March 10.

According to the minister, the government has also approved 11,682 MBBS seats and 8,967 postgraduate (PG) seats for the academic year 2025-26. The PG seat count includes seats in institutions such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

Approval Process For Medical Colleges And Seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) invites online applications every year from medical colleges and institutions seeking permission to establish new medical colleges or increase undergraduate and postgraduate seats.

After receiving applications, the commission conducts scrutiny and assessment before issuing either a Letter of Permission (LoP) or a Letter of Disapproval (LoD). The approvals are granted in accordance with regulatory frameworks, including the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023, the Minimum Standard Requirements for Undergraduate Medical Education (UGMSR), 2023, and the Minimum Standard Requirements for Postgraduate Medical Education (PGMSR), 2023, along with other applicable guidelines issued by the NMC from time to time.

Scheme To Expand Medical Colleges In Underserved Areas

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges attached to existing district or referral hospitals, with priority given to underserved areas and aspirational districts where no government or private medical college currently exists.

Under the scheme, funding is shared between the Centre and states in the ratio of 90:10 for northeastern and special category states and 60:40 for other states.

So far, 157 medical colleges have been approved in three phases under the scheme at a total cost of Rs 41,332.41 crore. Of the Centre's share of Rs 26,715.84 crore, an amount of Rs 23,246.10 crore has already been released, the minister informed.