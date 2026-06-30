IITs Face Acute Faculty Shortage, 38% Of Sanctioned Posts Vacant Across 22 Institutes

Around 38 per cent of sanctioned faculty posts are lying vacant across 22 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to institution-wise data analysed by NDTV. This translates to nearly four out of every 10 teaching positions remaining unfilled, highlighting significant staffing shortages at the country's premier engineering institutions.

The analysis shows the 22 IITs together have 12,198 sanctioned faculty posts, of which only 7,558 are occupied, leaving 4,640 vacancies, representing an overall faculty vacancy rate of 38.04 per cent.

Older IITs Show Higher Vacancy Rate

The data shows the faculty shortage is particularly severe at some of India's oldest and largest IITs, despite having over 135,000 students across the IIT system.

IIT Kharagpur reported the highest vacancy rate at 51.31 per cent. Against 1,600 sanctioned faculty posts, the institute has only 779 faculty members in position, leaving 821 vacancies. In simple terms, more than one out of every two sanctioned teaching posts remains vacant.

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad reported the second-highest vacancy rate at 48.4 per cent, with 378 vacancies against 781 sanctioned posts. IIT Goa has a vacancy rate of 45.83 per cent, while IIT Guwahati reported 42.23 per cent, and IIT Roorkee reported 40.68 per cent.

Several other prominent IITs are also operating with vacancies close to two-fifths of their sanctioned faculty strength. IIT Mandi reported a vacancy rate of 39.9 per cent, IIT Kanpur 39 per cent, IIT BHU 38.48 per cent, IIT Bombay 38.36 per cent, and IIT Delhi 38.33 per cent. In absolute terms, some of these institutes are also among those with the largest staffing gaps. IIT Roorkee has over 300 vacant faculty posts, IIT Delhi over 300, IIT Bombay nearly 290, and IIT Kanpur over 260 vacancies.

The figures indicate that several of the country's biggest and oldest IITs continue to face substantial faculty shortages despite ongoing recruitment efforts.

NDTV analysed the data uploaded on the IIT Council website following a question raised in Parliament by Indian Union Muslim League Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab. The MP had sought IIT-wise details of sanctioned teaching positions, the number of faculty members in place, and vacant posts across centrally funded higher educational institutions.

In a written reply tabled in the Rajya Sabha on February 4, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said faculty vacancies were part of a "continuous process" arising from retirements, resignations, and promotions. He said higher educational institutions were carrying out recruitment throughout the year through regular advertisements, special recruitment drives, and recruitment in "mission mode". However, the reply did not provide the institution-wise vacancy data specifically sought by the MP.

An Education Ministry email dated January 28, accessed by NDTV, shows officials directed IITs to submit the required data by January 30. The IIT-wise figures were later uploaded on the IIT Council website on March 10. The documents included data from 22 IITs, though faculty vacancy details for IIT Patna were not available, making it the only IIT missing from the institution-wise records.

The documents also point to inconsistencies in data disclosure. Only nine IITs-Guwahati, Roorkee, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Ropar, Mandi, Tirupati, and Bhilai-submitted faculty vacancy data broken down by caste category, while the remaining institutes reported only overall vacancy figures.

Across these nine IITs, vacancies in the SC, ST, and OBC categories together stood at 888 out of the total 1,501 vacant faculty posts, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all reported vacancies. OBC posts made up the largest share at 477 vacancies, followed by the General category (443), SC (261), EWS (170), and ST (150).

Vacancy Rates Vary Widely Across Institutes

The staffing picture differs considerably across IITs.

IIT Dharwad reported the lowest vacancy rate at just 1.07 per cent, with only one sanctioned faculty post lying vacant. IIT Palakkad reported a vacancy rate of 5.88 per cent, while IIT Ropar reported 14.35 per cent. IIT Tirupati and IIT Bhilai also recorded comparatively low vacancy rates of around 14 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. These institutes also have significantly smaller sanctioned faculty strength than older IITs, making their staffing requirements comparatively lower.

Overall, vacancy rates range from just over one per cent to more than 51 per cent, underscoring the wide variation in staffing levels across the IIT system rather than a uniform pattern.

Contract Teachers Bridging Some Gaps

The data also contains details of ad hoc, guest, contract, temporary, and re-employed teachers deployed by IITs as of January 1, 2026, indicating that some institutes are relying on temporary appointments to partly bridge faculty shortages.

IIT Bombay reported the highest number of such faculty members at 234, followed by IIT Madras with 139 and IIT Gandhinagar with 81. IIT Kanpur reported 55 contract or temporary teachers, while IIT Delhi reported 41.

While these appointments help institutions meet immediate teaching requirements, the figures suggest contractual hiring is only a partial solution and does not offset the 4,640 vacant sanctioned faculty posts across the 22 IITs. Several institutes reported either no contractual faculty or only a handful of such appointments, indicating temporary hiring has not been adopted uniformly across the IIT system.

NDTV reached out to the Union Education Ministry for a response on the faculty vacancies. However, no response had been received at the time of publication. This report will be updated if and when the ministry issues a statement.

The data indicates that sizable staffing gaps continue across several IITs despite ongoing recruitment efforts. While a few institutes have filled almost all sanctioned faculty posts, others continue to operate with vacancy rates exceeding 40 per cent.