350 Additional MBBS Seats In Rajasthan Medical Colleges Approved

A total of 350 additional seats have been approved for the MBBS course at seven medical colleges in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Education | | Updated: November 26, 2019 19:23 IST
An official said Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on each of the 350 MBBS seats.


Jaipur: 

A total of 350 additional seats have been approved for the MBBS course at seven medical colleges in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Tuesday. The medical colleges in Pali, Dungarpur, Churu, Jhalawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and RUHS Jaipur will now have 50 additional MBBS seats each for which Rs 420 crore will be spent, the statement quoted state Health and Medical Education Minister Raghu Sharma as saying.

He said Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on each of the 350 MBBS seats. 

In an effort to improve the basic infrastructural capacity in medical education sector, 15 new medical colleges have been approved in state, besides the increase in PG course seats, the statement said.

Click here for more Education News
 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


