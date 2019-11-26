350 Additional MBBS Seats In Rajasthan Medical Colleges Approved

An official said Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on each of the 350 MBBS seats.

A total of 350 additional seats have been approved for the MBBS course at seven medical colleges in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Tuesday. The medical colleges in Pali, Dungarpur, Churu, Jhalawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and RUHS Jaipur will now have 50 additional MBBS seats each for which Rs 420 crore will be spent, the statement quoted state Health and Medical Education Minister Raghu Sharma as saying.

He said Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on each of the 350 MBBS seats.

In an effort to improve the basic infrastructural capacity in medical education sector, 15 new medical colleges have been approved in state, besides the increase in PG course seats, the statement said.

Read also:

IIT Kharagpur To Run MBBS Course From 2021' Academic Year

Tamil Nadu NEET Scandal Tip Of Iceberg, "It's A Big Nexus", Say Experts

NEET Twice A Year? What We Know So Far

China Restricts English MBBS Seats Amid Surge Of Indian Students

NEET Mandatory For MBBS At AIIMS Now: What Difference It Makes In Exam Pattern

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.