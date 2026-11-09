3,818 Government Schools Ordered To Stop ICT Instructor Services Over Non-Approval Of Central Funds

The education department has directed 3,818 government schools across the state to discontinue the services of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) instructors immediately after the funds for the programme were not approved by the Central Government for the financial year 2026-27. The impact of this decision will affect the computer-based education and digital learning activities in schools where ICT laboratories were established to provide students with the access to technology based learning.

As per the news reports, this decision was taken because the required financial assistance for the current financial year has not received approval from the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Due to non-approval of funds, the state education department has instructed schools to stop taking services from the instructors appointed to operate these laboratories.

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The initiative was aimed at providing students with technology-based learning and improving digital literacy. With the help of these laboratories, students were being introduced to computer operations and digital activities which helped them develop basic technical knowledge and skills.

The discontinuation of the services is likely to affect the regular functioning of the computer laboratories in the government school. With the help of the instructors students were able to access the computer-based education and participate in digital learning activities.

After the services are discontinued, students may face difficulties in accessing computer education and receiving guidance during laboratory sessions.