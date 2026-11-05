Bihar To Introduce Regional Languages In Classes 1, 2 From 2026-27

The Bihar government has decided to introduce regional languages as a subject for students of Classes 1 and 2 in all government schools from the next academic session. The initiative is aimed at encouraging mother-tongue-based learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to PTI, students will be able to study one regional language from options such as Maithili, Bhojpuri, Bajjika, Magahi, Surjapuri and Angika. To support the move, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been asked to prepare textbooks in these languages.

State Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwary said the decision has been taken in accordance with the provisions of NEP 2020. He added that the programme will later be extended to Classes 3 to 5, and textbooks for these classes will also be developed in the respective regional languages.

SCERT Director Yatendra Kumar Pal said the council is currently preparing textbooks for Classes 1 and 2 in all six languages. The books are being developed with the help of teachers and language experts and are expected to be introduced from the upcoming academic session.

Jainendra Kumar Dost, a lecturer at SCERT and coordinator of the textbook development workshops, said the council has already conducted one workshop and plans to organise two more to finalise the content.

He said the objective is to help children learn in a language they are familiar with, in line with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 and NEP 2020. Learning in regional languages can make it easier for young students to understand concepts, participate in classroom activities and adjust to the school environment.

According to education experts involved in the project, the initiative will also help children stay connected to their local culture, traditions, festivals and everyday life, while strengthening their confidence at an early age.

As recommended by NEP 2020, the policy promotes the use of a child's home language, mother tongue or regional language in the early years of schooling to improve learning outcomes and preserve India's linguistic diversity.