25 government schools in Srinagar to be developed on modern lines: Official

The administration has identified 25 government-run schools in Jammu and Kashmir summer capital Srinagar to equip them with modern infrastructure and facilities to improve their learning outcome, an official said.

The aim is to transform the government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

"The process starts with developing 25 pilot schools on modern lines, refurbishing entire school buildings, equipping them with modern infrastructure and revamping their academic structure aimed at improving their learning outcomes," he said.

The pilot schools were selected out of the total 52 government schools identified from across the district based on various parameters, including that of land and building availability and student roll and staff strength, Choudhary said.

The deputy commissioner said he was informed during a meeting on Thursday that funds for modernisation of the 25 schools have been released. The total amount released to these schools so for is Rs 3 crore, he added.

Choudhary said the schools will be refurbished or rebuilt on a mission mode. These pilot schools will be autonomous in their functioning and will have complete decision-making powers aimed at facilitating achievement of goals of excellence, he said. The larger aim of the project is to rebuild the public education system starting with these pilot schools and then replicating the model across the district, he added.

