20 Leading Irish Universities To Participate In 'Education Ireland' Fair

Ireland registers footfalls of 3,500 Indian students till now.

With a sizeable portion of Indian students making Ireland a most preferred destination for higher education, 'Education in Ireland', an Irish national brand under the authority of the Minister for Education and Skills is organising an 'Education Ireland' fair in the capital this month. The fair, which will be kick started in the Capital on November 17, 2018, will be inaugurated at the Shangri - La hotel between 11:00 AM to 04:00 PM for students aspiring to pursue higher education in Ireland.

The education fair will span 5 cities wherein prominent universities and educational institutes of Ireland will meet students under one roof, said a press release.

It will conclude in Chennai on November 25, 2018.

In addition to Delhi and Chennai, the fair will be organized in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru as well.

"This education fair aims to provide a transparent and delightful opportunity for the students to grow personally and professionally. We aspire to help students and institutions to achieve their goals as efficiently and effectively as possible," Mr. Barry O'Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser, Education in Ireland said.

"Also this fair's goal is to create opportunities for Indian counterparts to form business partnerships with local institutions with a common goal to bring the highest standards in education system." added Mr. Barry.

The released added that, this Education Fair is distinctive in terms of options it provides to each seeker, who can apply directly to the institution of his/her choice and get first-hand information on courses, scholarships right there.

Education in Ireland's education fair in Delhi will also provide an opportunity to have one-on-one interactions with20 institutions mentioned below:

Athlone Institute of Technology

Maynooth University

Cork Institute of Technology

National College of Ireland

Dublin Business School

National University of Ireland, Galway

Dublin City University

Trinity Business School

Dublin Institute of Technology

Trinity College Dublin

Dundalk Institute of Technology

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School

Griffith College

University College Cork

Institute of Technology Carlow

University College Dublin

Limerick Institute of Technology

University of Limerick

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Waterford Institute of Technology

