100% Summer Placement At IIM Kashipur, Rs 3.15 Lakh Highest Stipend Offered

A total of 108 companies participated in the process offering 257 positions to 243 students.

Despite the sluggish economy, IIM Kashipur has registered 100 percent summer placement. A total of 108 companies participated in the process offering 257 positions to 243 students who applied for summer internships through the institute. The highest stipend offered this year was Rs 3,15,000. The average stipend for the season was Rs 70,131 with the top 10 percent of students getting an average stipend of Rs 2,02,212.

The institute saw the number of companies visiting for placements increase by 32%. There has been a 12% rise in the average stipend offered despite the increase in batch size.

The BFSI sector continued to be the dominant player in recruitment with renowned firms like ICICI Bank, Tata Capital, Yes Bank, SIDBI, Bajaj Finserv, OfBusiness, Tresvista, IDBI, Ujjivan among many others offered lucrative roles to students across the domains of Marketing, Finance, Retail, Operations and HR. Students were placed across sectors such as BFSI, FMCG, Healthcare, Advertising, Technology, Manufacturing, Operations, E-Commerce, Retail, Education, Media, Entertainment, Food and Beverages, etc.

Read: Average Offer Jumps To Highest Ever In IIM Calcutta Placements

"We are thankful to all the companies for choosing IIM Kashipur as their preferred destination for campus recruitment. We had an exemplary placement season this year. We are looking forward to continuing association with the corporate sector at different platforms ranging from administration to academia" said Dr. Kunal Ganguly, Chairperson Placements, IIM Kashipur.

Read: Placement Process Begins At IIM Ahmedabad

The institute saw participation from organizations like Deloitte, EY, Sutherland, Mphasis, 4TiGo, Puma, Cinepolis, Angel Broking, CL Educate, L&T Technology Services, Droom, MAQ Software offering cross-functional roles across various domains.

There were 61 first time recruiters including organizations like Godfrey Philips, OLX, Amar Ujala, Apollo Tyres, ONGC, BHEL, Hafele, Micelio, Larsen & Toubro Group, Tredence Analytics, and Oorjan.

Read: 16.61 Lakh Candidates Trained Under PMKVY Get Placement: Centre

All 29 female candidates received offers from brands like EY, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, OLX, Godfrey Philips, IDBI across domains like Finance, Marketing, Strategy and HR.

This year IIM Kashipur is starting its Two-Year Full-Time MBA Analytics program to cater to the growing industry needs.

Click here for more Education News

