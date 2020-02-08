16.61 Lakh Candidates Trained Under PMKVY Get Placement: Centre

16.61 lakh candidates trained under PMKVY get placement: Skill Development Ministry

As on January 17, 2020, 73.47 lakhs youths have been trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 2.0) 2016-20 and out of which 16.61 lakhs candidates have been placed under this programme, according to Skill Development Ministry.

Further, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R.K. Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Friday, under Craftsman Training Scheme, long term training in 137 trades is being imparted through15,697 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) which have a cumulative seating capacity of 34.30 lakhs.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal VikasYojana (PMKVY 2.0) 2016-20 with a view to imparting skill development training to the prospective youth across 371 courses.

