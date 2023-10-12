Government Asks Schools To Include Skilling Courses on Drone, 3D Printing, Robotics, AI

The government of India has announced the launching of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY) in the Union Budget 2023 with an aim to leverage the leanings from the implementation of Skill Hub Initiative (SHI) under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0. As part of the initiative, all schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) private or government, especially those which are offering skill subjects in their schools are encouraged to start Skill Hub at their campus.

The initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that emphasises on the need for promoting skill development in schools. The policy recognises the importance of skilling in schools and aims to incorporate vocational (skill) education and training programmes into the school curriculum.

The promotion of skilling in schools is expected to provide students with the necessary skills and knowledge that will help them to succeed in their chosen careers and contribute to the country's economic growth.

Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, the government has proposed to offer various demand-driven and industry linked skilling courses which include new age courses such as Drone, 3D Printing, Robotics, AI.

The training cost under Yojana 4.0 would be Rs 6,923 per candidate which includes base training cost such as trainer salary, teaching aid, raw material, infrastructure cost, assessment and certification, insurance for candidates, and AEBAS transaction fees. The training cost will be paid by National Skill Development Corporation.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana since 2015 to create an industry ready workforce and enhance the employability skills. Under the scheme, students who drop out of schools or colleges, out-of-school children and unemployed youths in the age group of 15-45 years are offered industry-linked skilling courses. These courses enable the students to choose a career path aligned with their abilities and aspirations.

For imparting the skill education to the students, the existing infrastructure of schools has been set for use after the school hours or on nonworking days as 'Skill Hub'. In the year 2021-22, CBSE has introduced and implemented 'Skill Hub' under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 in selected schools on the pilot basis.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for registration.