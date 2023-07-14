Yamuna Water Level Drops Slightly, Low-Lying Areas Still Flooded

A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi.

The national capital continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days.

However, according to the Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level of the Yamuna river is decreasing in Delhi as it was recorded at 208.44 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 am today against 208.66 metres at 8 pm last night, which is the highest ever recorded.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital.

A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi, as the water level is still surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said.

The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in the national capital has improved.

"The situation (in Delhi) has improved from yesterday (Wednesday). The NDRF's seven teams have been deployed in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control and might improve by tomorrow," he told ANI on Thursday.

Several buses and trucks were stranded following the ban on entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles (essential and emergency services are exempted) in the city.

Delhi Police also shared a video yesterday that showed that the area has been heavily flooded due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River in the Garhi Mendu village.

