Delhi Police Women's Patrol Unit Gets Pink Scooters

Delhi Police women's patrol unit to fight crime in the streets of North East District in new colour-coded pink scooters and helmet.

"To mark women officers'' presence on the roads and yet make it approachable the colour has been changed. Women would not hesitate to approach us for any complaint. They are able to share their problems. In every way, we try to solve the issues and to give a safe environment to the women in all the crowded places in Delhi," Police officer, Manju told ANI.

"There has been a drop in street crime in this district due to patrolling. In addition to the weapon, spray and chili powder have been distributed to the police officers. The officers have also been given cameras," she added.

Senior officers say with this new initiative we aim at providing equal respect for women in society.

"This is to give equal respect to the women officers. The patrolling is done from morning 11 am to 1 pm and from 5 to 7 pm in the evening. This will also help them to gain confidence in society," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya told ANI.

"Since the uniform of both the genders is similar, the women teams wouldn't look different from a distance. This new colour will make their presence evident on the roads and let others know easily that it's a Delhi Police of patrolling," he added.