Woman's Body Found In Sack In Multi-Storey Building In Delhi: Cops

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law, police said (Representational)

The Delhi police recovered a woman's body kept in a sack in a storeroom of a multi-storey building in Delhi's Shahadra district, said the police on Sunday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 4:44 p.m. today about a suspicious bag in the store room at Vishwas Nagar in Shahadra.

"Upon receiving the call, the police and the forensic team reached the spot. The police, after opening the bag, found the strangulated body of a woman, who was later identified as a resident of the NSA colony in Delhi, aged 23 years," said the police.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of law.

A probe is underway, added the police.

